Liberty high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Struthers, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Lakeview, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Pymatuning Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Brookfield, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – Campbell Memorial, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – at LaBrae, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – Champion, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – Newton Falls, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – at Girard, 7 p.m.

Liberty High School athletics

Nickname: The Leopards

Colors: Marron and Gold

School address: 1 Leopard Way, Youngstown, OH 44505

Stadium location: Liberty High School – 1 Leopard Way, Youngstown, OH 44505

For scores and highlights during the season, watch the WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Liberty School District website.