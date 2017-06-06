Liberty high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Struthers, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Lakeview, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – Pymatuning Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Brookfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – Campbell Memorial, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – at LaBrae, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – Champion, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – Newton Falls, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – at Girard, 7 p.m.
Liberty High School athletics
Nickname: The Leopards
Colors: Marron and Gold
School address: 1 Leopard Way, Youngstown, OH 44505
Stadium location: Liberty High School – 1 Leopard Way, Youngstown, OH 44505
For scores and highlights during the season, watch the WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Liberty School District website.
.