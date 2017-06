LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty woman was arrested on a warrant for a soliciting charge.

Krista Capezzuto, 37, was arrested Tuesday in the 1300 block of Virginia Trail.

Police said the arrest was related to an ongoing prostitution investigation. A police report provided no further details.

The charges were filed in April.

Capezzuto’s phone was seized as part of the investigation, along with $40 in cash.