Martha L. Rodgers Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (Formerly Hempfield Township) – Martha L. Rodgers, 78, of 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, West Salem Township, formerly of Williamson Rd., Hempfield Township, passed away following an extended illness on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at St. Paul’s in Greenville.

She was born in Franklin, Pennsylvania on September 18, 1938, daughter to the late John and Grace L. (McCracken) Sopher.

Martha was an active member of the First Church of God in Greenville, where she belonged to the women’s group and served as the Sunday school secretary. She really enjoyed supporting the youth in the church.

She was a loving wife and mother and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She loved her cats, enjoyed reading and listening to Gaither’s gospel music. She also enjoyed sending greeting cards to family and friends.

Martha is survived by her husband, Charles E. Rodgers, Sr. They were married on May 15, 1959. Also surviving are include two sons, Charles E. Rodgers, Jr. of Hermitage, and James Rodgers and his wife, Dawn, of Fredonia; six grandchildren, Joel Rodgers of Hermitage, Tyler Rodgers of Hermitage, Stacy Coppess and her husband, Jacob, of Monrovia, Maryland, Justin Rodgers and his wife, Erika, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Kelli Rodgers of Monrovia, Maryland and Kristen Rodgers of Greenville; three great-grandchildren, Jazlyn Rodgers, Jax Rodgers and Gwendolyn Coppess; a brother, Larry Sopher and his wife, Darlene, of Franklin, Pennsylvania and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Sopher of Franklin .

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Dominic Rodgers and two brothers, Jack Sopher and James Sopher.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. and Friday, June 9 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the First Church of God, 192 Vernon Rd., Greenville.

A funeral service will be held in the church at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9, with Rev. Robert Robertson, pastor of First Church of God in Greenville and Rev. Bruce Wilson, pastor of Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion, co-officiating.

A burial with graveside committal prayers will be held on Friday, June 9 at Mt. Irwin Cemetery, Irwin Township, Venango County.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Church of God Youth Group, 192 Vernon Rd. Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125, or St Paul’s Memorial Fund, 339 East Jamestown Rd. Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.



Order Flowers Here