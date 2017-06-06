Martin “Marty” L. Pence Obituary

MERCER, Pennsylvania (Formerly Hermitage) – Martin “Marty” L. Pence, 85, of 745 Greenville Rd., Mercer, Coolspring Township, Pennsylvania, formerly of 918 S. Darby Rd., Hermitage, passed away at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at Avalon Springs Place in Mercer.

Marty was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on June 4, 1932, the son of the late, Bert C. and Talma (Smith) Pence.

He was a former member of the Pentecostal Churches in New Castle and Sharpsville. More recently, Marty faithfully attended church services at Avalon Springs Place in Mercer.

He attended Harlansburg High School in New Castle, Pennsylvania, before going on to serve in the United States Navy.

Marty then worked as a conductor for the Pennsylvania Railroad, Lake Division, most of his life.

He enjoyed playing guitar, working on and collecting antique cars and spending time with his great-grandchildren. Marty loved going to family reunions and would often visit his sister, Evelyn, while she was still living, to play dice and cards. He cherished the time he spent with his good friend, Fred Kirk, a C.N.A. at Avalon Springs Place.

Marty is survived by his wife, Judith “Judy” A. (Smith) Pence. They were married on March 24, 2005. Also surviving include three daughters, Susan M. Redmond and her husband, Ronald, of Greenville, Vickie L. Roby and her husband, Daniel, of Hermitage and Amy J. Fitzgerald and her husband, Wayne, of Sharon; three sons, James A. Smith and his wife, Ginger, of Mercer, Joseph A. Smith and his fiancé, Crystal, of Greenville and Jeremy Barrett of Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Ronald Redmond, Jr., Sherry Smith, Shawna Smith, Tonya King, Josie Smith, Tiffany Whitman and Edward Lytle; four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Lee Pence, Victor Pence and Mark Pence, all of New Castle, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bert Pence, Jr. and Dallas Pence; two sisters, Evelyn McMichael and Esther Green and his half brother, Bill Pence.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 10 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

A funeral service with committal prayers will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 with Rev. Hazel Fitzgerald, retired minister, officiating.

Burial will take place at Castle View Memorial Gardens, New Castle, Pennsylvania at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15 Erie, Pennsylvania 16505-4261.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



Order Flowers Here