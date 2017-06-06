New East High principal has experience turning around Akron Schools

Sonya Gordon graduated from East High School in 1991 and now she's coming back to Youngstown

East High School, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be a new principal greeting students at East High School in Youngstown this fall.

Sonya Gordon is a 1991 graduate of East High and said she felt compelled to give back. She officially starts on July 1.

She is currently a curriculum consultant for the Cuyahoga County Educational Center.

Before that, Gordon taught at Akron Schools for 11 years. She was assistant principal there for five years. Gordon has also been a principal at schools struggling with low state test scores, helping to turn that around.

She said the key is to prepare students for where they’re going.

The Akron Schools improved as a result of several factors, Gordon said.

“It was ensuring we had great teachers — teachers who were willing and who wanted to be in school each day. It was building positive relationships with students, parents, and the community.”

Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip said Gordon is exactly what East needs.

“She has turnaround experience and extensive experience working in urban schools. The fact that she’s an East grad is just a bonus.”

The announcement comes after a national search for new principals at both East and Chaney high schools. The new Chaney principal is expected to be announced soon.

