Niles police begin ‘ticketing’ children

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Niles are looking to ticket kids with a sweet treat.

Starting Monday, officers on patrol will be issuing citations to children caught doing something good or acting safe, whether it’s wearing their bike helmet or looking both ways before they cross the street.

The citation includes a coupon for a free ice cream cone at Dairy Queen.

Patrolman Shawn Crank said it gives the officers a chance to have a positive impact on the children in the city.

“It gives them a view of us in a different light,” he said. “It’s not just seeing us enforcing the law as we’re coming out and talking to them, making personal contact.”

So far, officers issued a citation to one little girl for wearing her helmet while riding a bike.