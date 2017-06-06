Pauline A. Apple Obituary

ELKTON, Ohio – Pauline A. Apple, 94, formerly of Middle Beaver Rd., passed away at 12:57 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Apple was born August 8, 1922 in Elkton. She was the oldest daughter of the late John M. and Jessie M. (Andric) Armstrong.

A lifelong resident of Elkton, she was a 1940 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Pauline was a homemaker and member of the Elkton United Methodist Church, a former member of the Tri-State Antique Car Club, a past 4-H advisor, member of the Fifth Tuesday Club, and a Sunday school teacher. She also enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, solving crossword puzzles and playing Scrabble.

Her husband, Ralph S. Apple, whom she married November 9, 1940, preceded her in death September 26, 2006. Her sister, Dorothy Marchbanks, also preceded her in death.

She is survived and will be dearly remembered by her daughters, Bonnie G. Apple of Elk Grove, California, Theresa (Jack) Becki of Lisbon and Kimberly Schmidt of Norton; grandchildren, Dayna (Jeff) Hendricks, Jacki (Scot) Loveland, Ralph (Katie) Becki, Morgan (Elizabeth) Moore and Phillip Moore. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Mitchell and Bryce Hendricks, Chloe Loveland, Mason Moore and Grace Becki and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Kathy Barton officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 9 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday, June 10 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Friends may express condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

