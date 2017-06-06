Police arrest second suspect in Niles credit union break-in

Michael Lowery, of Girard, is charged with safecracking, vandalism and theft

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a Niles credit union.

Michael Lowery, 33, of Girard, is charged with safecracking, vandalism and theft. He was arrested on Sunday and taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

The other suspect, Joshua Richards, was arrested at the scene on May 6.

Police said he was one of two masked men who tried to break into an ATM.

An officer working the midnight shift tackled and subdued Richards, but the other suspect managed to get away.

Richards is facing a safecracking charge in Trumbull County court.

Lowery is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on the charges at 9:30 a.m. June 14.

