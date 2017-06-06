Police: Boardman woman taped child to chair, went to YMCA

Susan Malysa is charged with child endangering

Susan Malysa, charged with endangering children in Boardman.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman is facing charges after police said she taped a child in her care to a chair while taking another one to swim at the YMCA.

A relative of 32-year-old Susan Malysa called police after finding him taped to a chair in the basement, according to a police report.

She didn’t remove the tape so officers could see, according to a police report.

Police said the boy’s legs were taped to the chair and his hands were taped together. His mouth was also taped shut with duct tape.

Police said the boy was cold and shaking. He said he wasn’t there long, but police said he had marks on his skin from the tape, as well as a bruise on his face and neck.

The relative told investigators that she suspected Malysa was abusing the boy. She tried to take him to a counselor for behavioral issues but said Malysa refused to let him talk to the counselor alone.

She said she became worried when Malysa told her that she was taking one of the children to the YMCA to swim but said the boy wasn’t going with them.

Malysa was arrested and the YMCA and charged with felony child endangering.

She appeared in Boardman Court on Tuesday morning, and $10,000 bond was set. Malysa was ordered to have no contact with the child, and a preliminary hearing was set for next week.

Police said a report was also filed involving Malysa in April in which she accused of hitting a child with a hammer.

Children Services is investigating.

Editor’s note: WKBN is not listing the relationship of the boy to Malysa to protect his identity. 

