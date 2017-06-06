Police looking for missing Masury teen believed to be with his father

Anyone with information on Logan Nichols' whereabouts should call the Brookfield Police Department at 330-675-2730

By Published: Updated:
Mark and Logan Nichols, missing, Masury
L to R: Mark Nichols, Logan Nichols

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a teenage boy with epilepsy who went missing in Masury on Monday. They believe he is with his father, who does not have custody rights.

Logan Nichols, 16, is a white male with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

He suffers from epilepsy — which can cause seizures — and it is believed that he doesn’t have enough medication with him.

His father, 37-year-old Mark Nichols, is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

They are believed to be driving a white 2015 Kia Soul with Pennsylvania plates JSH0683.

Police said because Mark Nichols does not have custody rights to Logan, he is violating child custody orders for failing to return the teen to his mother.

Anyone with information should call the Brookfield Police Department at 330-675-2730.

