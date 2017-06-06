Prosecutors: New Jersey woman fatally shoots bus driver, then herself

Prosecutors in Gloucester County say the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a bus depot in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a woman has fatally shot a New Jersey Transit bus driver in a parking lot and then killed herself.

Prosecutors in Gloucester County say the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a bus depot in Washington Township.

They say 44-year-old Woodbury resident Piacenta Jackson shot 45-year-old Sicklerville resident Ryon Reynolds. They say Jackson then shot and killed herself in nearby Mantua Township.

The bus depot was shut down, but buses continued to operate.

Investigators haven’t said what the relationship was between Jackson and Reynolds. But his aunt, Rose Reynolds, tells NJ.com that he and Jackson had dated but he had broken off the relationship.

