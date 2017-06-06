Robert A. “Butch” Bour Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (Formerly Sharon, Pennsylvania) – Robert A. “Butch” Bour, of Hubbard, Ohio, formerly of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio. He was 66.

Butch was born June 7, 1950 in Sharon, a son of Joseph R. and Elizabeth M. (Rogers) Bour.

He was a 1968 graduate of Sharon High School.

Butch was employed by Phillips Steel Co., Wheatland, retiring as a shear operator after sustaining a work-related injury.

He enjoyed motorcycle racing and competed at the former Sunset Raceway, Mercer. He appreciated antique cars and was once a proud owner of a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle. Butch loved to fish, particularly at Chestnut Ridge campground, Hubbard, Ohio with his family.

Surviving include three sisters, Sherry Barto and her husband, Steve, Hubbard, Ohio, Debbie Tucci and her husband, Pat, McDonald, Ohio and Michelle Shacklock, Pulaski, Pennsylvania; an aunt, Betty Bour, Hermitage and an uncle, Thomas Bour and his wife, Ghene, Hermitage; two nieces, Carrie Chuma and Kimberly Fitzgerald and three nephews, Todd Chuma and Jason and Brandon Frazier.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org/donate.

A time of gathering will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 9 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Interment will be held at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Please visit www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com to send online condolences to the Bour family.



