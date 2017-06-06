Sharon police investigating another shooting

Related Coverage Police find man shot on porch in Sharon after suspected drive-by



SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon police confirm they are on the scene of a shooting

This is happening near George Street and Spruce Avenue — just three blocks from where a drive-by shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday.

The victim in yesterday’s shooting was found shot at a porch on George Street. The victim hasn’t been identified, but Smith said he is still alive.

It is unknown whether the shootings are related.

