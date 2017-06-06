Storm Team 27: Chance for isolated showers Wednesday

*WHAT WE’RE TRACKING*

For mid week the chance for showers are going to continue. Even though there is a chance for rain between now and Saturday it is only for light rain and drizzle. Most of the time during those days are going to be dry. Then by next week we are tracking sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

THE FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for isolated showers (30%)

High: 66

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 48

Thursday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 71

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated late day showers afternoon. (20% PM)

High: 75 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Chance for isolated showers (30%)

High: 79 Low: 56

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 87 Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny

High: 86 Low: 65

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 84 Low: 67

