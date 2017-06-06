Storm Team 27: Cooler with light rain

**TUESDAY OUTLOOK*

Tuesday highs cooler in the middle 60’s. The risk or occasional showers will continue. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. An occasional shower remains possible though the evening, with a decreasing threat of rain Tuesday night. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight Tuesday.l It will stay cool with lows around 50° by daybreak Wednesday.

*WHAT WE’RE TRACKING*

Warming Through the Week: Temperatures will rebound through the week, reaching the 70s by the end of the workweek. Summer-like temperatures will arrive as the weekend ends and the next workweek begins. We will warm to the middle to upper 80s.

**7-DAY OUTLOOK**

Tuesday: Cooler. Peeks of sunshine. Spotty showers with an isolated thunderstorm. Chance of rain 40%.

High: 65°

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower. Chance of rain 20%.

Low: 51°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Spotty showers with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Chance of rain 40%.

High: 63°

Thursday: Partly sunny. A few showers. Chance of rain 30%.

High: 66° Low: 49°

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers Friday evening.

High: 74° Low: 48°

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 77° Low: 55°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much warmer.

High: 81° Low: 60°

Monday: Partly sunny and hot.

High: 86° Low: 65°

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 86 Low: 64

