Storm Team 27: Showers this afternoon

**TUESDAY OUTLOOK*
Expect a much cooler day Tuesday. Highs will struggle to make it to the middle 60s. The risk or occasional showers will continue. Heading into the afternoon, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible. While the storms won’t be strong or severe, they may be able to produce a little bit of very small hail due to the much cooler air aloft. An occasional shower remains possible though the evening, with a decreasing threat of rain Tuesday night. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight Tuesday.l It will stay cool with lows around 50° by daybreak Wednesday.

*WHAT WE’RE TRACKING*
Warming Through the Week: Temperatures will rebound through the week, reaching the 70s by the end of the workweek. Summer-like temperatures will arrive as the weekend ends and the next workweek begins. We will warm to the middle to upper 80s.

**7-DAY OUTLOOK**

Tuesday: Cooler. Peeks of sunshine. Spotty showers with an isolated thunderstorm. Any thunderstorms may produce small hail. Chance of rain 40%.
High:  64°

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower. Chance of rain 20%.
Low: 50°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Spotty showers with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Chance of rain 40%.
High:  65°

Thursday: Partly sunny. A few showers. Chance of rain 30%.
High:  70°   Low:  49°

Friday: Partly sunny.
High:  74°   Low:  48°

Saturday: Partly sunny and warmer. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Chance of rain 30%.
High:  77°   Low:  55°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much warmer.
High:  85°   Low:  60°

Monday: Partly sunny and hot.
High:  87°   Low:  65°

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 86  Low: 64

