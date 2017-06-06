Storm Team 27: Showers this afternoon

**TUESDAY OUTLOOK*

Expect a much cooler day Tuesday. Highs will struggle to make it to the middle 60s. The risk or occasional showers will continue. Heading into the afternoon, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible. While the storms won’t be strong or severe, they may be able to produce a little bit of very small hail due to the much cooler air aloft. An occasional shower remains possible though the evening, with a decreasing threat of rain Tuesday night. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight Tuesday.l It will stay cool with lows around 50° by daybreak Wednesday.

*WHAT WE’RE TRACKING*

Warming Through the Week: Temperatures will rebound through the week, reaching the 70s by the end of the workweek. Summer-like temperatures will arrive as the weekend ends and the next workweek begins. We will warm to the middle to upper 80s.

**7-DAY OUTLOOK**

Tuesday: Cooler. Peeks of sunshine. Spotty showers with an isolated thunderstorm. Any thunderstorms may produce small hail. Chance of rain 40%.

High: 64°

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower. Chance of rain 20%.

Low: 50°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Spotty showers with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Chance of rain 40%.

High: 65°

Thursday: Partly sunny. A few showers. Chance of rain 30%.

High: 70° Low: 49°

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 74° Low: 48°

Saturday: Partly sunny and warmer. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Chance of rain 30%.

High: 77° Low: 55°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much warmer.

High: 85° Low: 60°

Monday: Partly sunny and hot.

High: 87° Low: 65°

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 86 Low: 64

