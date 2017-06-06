Susan A. Felger Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Susan A. Felger, 89, of East Palestine, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at the Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana, after a short illness.

She was born in Struthers, March 13, 1928, the daughter of the late Lester and Elsie Morgan Stallsmith.

She graduated in 1946 from the East Palestine High School and was lifelong resident of the community.

Susan was a member of the First Church of Christ.

She enjoyed making doll clothes and baby clothes. She made numerous quilts and enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening and playing games with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Donald; a son, Donald, Jr.; an infant sister, Lena-Jean; a sister, Pearl Young; a brother, Lester, Stallsmith, Jr. and a grandchild, Diana Rice, preceded her in death.

Survivors include three sons, James (Colleen) Felger, Kim (Sherry) Felger and Russell (Tiffany) Felger and a daughter-in-law, Nancy (Donald, Jr.) Felger. In addition, she leaves, two sisters, Louise (Bruce) Buchner, Arizona and Mae Stallsmith Felger Bounds, Virginia. She also leaves 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Services will not be observed at this time.

Arrangements were with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.



