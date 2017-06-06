SWAT team sent for second straight night to another Youngstown home

WKBN 27 First News has a reporter on the scene, working to get more information

By Published: Updated:
SWAT situation, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are on the scene of a SWAT situation on Youngstown’s south side.

Law enforcement was dispatched to the corner of Auburndale Avenue and Erie Street after reports of shots fired just after 4 p.m.

The road is blocked.

A crisis negotiation team is also on the scene.

Monday afternoon, a SWAT team and negotiator were at a home on Kensington Avenue for a standoff that lasted two hours. Joseph Derrico was arrested and later charged with robbing a bank in East Liverpool.

WKBN 27 First News has a reporter on the scene, working to get more information. We’ll bring you updates on this developing story as soon as we have them.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s