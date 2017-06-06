SWAT team sent for second straight night to another Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are on the scene of a SWAT situation on Youngstown’s south side.

Law enforcement was dispatched to the corner of Auburndale Avenue and Erie Street after reports of shots fired just after 4 p.m.

The road is blocked.

A crisis negotiation team is also on the scene.

Monday afternoon, a SWAT team and negotiator were at a home on Kensington Avenue for a standoff that lasted two hours. Joseph Derrico was arrested and later charged with robbing a bank in East Liverpool.

