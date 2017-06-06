Man found guilty of killing woman, dumping body in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict has been reached in a Youngstown murder case.

David Hackett is guilty of aggravated murder, rape and kidnapping charges. A jury reached the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

Hackett was accused of killing Collena Carpenter in October of 2013.

Her body was found in a grass field across from the Youngstown Water Department’s office on West Avenue. She had been stabbed 81 times.

Hackett represented himself in the case.

Monday in court, Carpenter’s family said even though she had drug problems, she did not deserve to be murdered.

Investigators said Carpenter had been living with Hackett and another woman at the time, and Hackett was her supplier. Authorities say Hackett killed Carpenter, possibly because she owed him money for drugs.