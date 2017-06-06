Man found guilty of killing woman, dumping body in Youngstown

David Hackett was accused of killing Collena Carpenter in October of 2013

By Published: Updated:
David Hackett is accused in the stabbing death of Collena Carpenter in October of 2013
David Hackett

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict has been reached in a Youngstown murder case.

David Hackett is guilty of aggravated murder, rape and kidnapping charges. A jury reached the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

Hackett was accused of killing Collena Carpenter in October of 2013.

Her body was found in a grass field across from the Youngstown Water Department’s office on West Avenue. She had been stabbed 81 times.

Hackett represented himself in the case.

Monday in court, Carpenter’s family said even though she had drug problems, she did not deserve to be murdered.

Investigators said Carpenter had been living with Hackett and another woman at the time, and Hackett was her supplier. Authorities say Hackett killed Carpenter, possibly because she owed him money for drugs.

Collena Carpenter, Youngstown murder victim
Murder victim Collena Carpenter

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s