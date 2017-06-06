Warren Harding high school football schedule 2017

Warren Harding Raiders high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Canton McKinley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Pinkerington Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – Massillon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – Fitch, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – Ursuline, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – Lakeside, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – Boardman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at Mooney, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at East, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – North Clarkson (Canada), 7 p.m.

Warren Harding High School athletics
Nickname: The Raiders
Colors: Black and Gold
School address: 860 Elm Road, NE, Warren, OH 44483
Stadium location: Mollenkopf Stadium, 860 Elm Road, NE, Warren, OH 44483

