Warren Harding high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Canton McKinley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Pinkerington Central, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Massillon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – Fitch, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – Ursuline, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Lakeside, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – Boardman, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – at Mooney, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – at East, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – North Clarkson (Canada), 7 p.m.

Warren Harding High School athletics

Nickname: The Raiders

Colors: Black and Gold

School address: 860 Elm Road, NE, Warren, OH 44483

Stadium location: Mollenkopf Stadium, 860 Elm Road, NE, Warren, OH 44483

For scores and highlights during the season, watch the WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Warren City Schools website.