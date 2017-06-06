Warren man, woman charged in drug-mailing conspiracy

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were indicted for their roles in what investigators call a conspiracy to mail heroin from California to the Warren area.

Named in the seven-count indictment are 31-year-old Derrick Eggleston and 38-year-old Rachael Sherman, both of Warren; as well as 43-year-old Alexander Zamudio and 38-year-old Zoany Zamudio, from Victorville, California. All four are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute heroin.

According to the indictment, the four planned to send heroin through U.S. mail from California to Sherman’s Warren home. The indictment says Eggleston picked up the heroin from that home and paid Sherman.

The crimes occurred from September to November 2015.

Eggleston also mailed money from Warren to Alexander in California, according to the indictment. Investigators said Zoany Zamudio later replaced Alexander Zamudio as Eggleston’s point of contact when Alexander was jailed and unable to send heroin.

The indictment says Eggleston and Sherman then tried to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin that was sent to Warren from Alexander Zamudio.