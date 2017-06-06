Youngstown man facing drug, weapons charges after traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing drug and weapons charges after initially failing to pull over for a traffic stop Monday night, police said.

Officers saw 21-year-old Jamel Patton turn west onto Willis Avenue from Market Street without using his turn signal correctly, according to a police report.

At first, Patton started driving against the curb on the opposite side of the road, where officers attempted to initiate the traffic stop, a report said.

Patton said his reason for not immediately pulling over was because he was having trouble with his contacts. Police said he then gave the name, age and birth date of his brother to officers.

Police searched Patton and reported finding a loaded Ruger LCR .357 Magnum gun and one baggie each of marijuana, suspected crack cocaine and heroin.

After admitting to not having a valid license, Patton then gave officers his correct information, the report states. He also admitted to owning the handgun, saying he found it and carries it because he feels his life is in danger.

Officers later discovered a digital scale with white residue on it, under the driver’s seat, according to the report.

Patton is charged with carrying concealed weapons, three counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also issued a citation for failure to signal and driving under suspension.