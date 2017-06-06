Youngstown students keep busy with summer-school program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Although the regular school year has ended, hundreds of Youngstown City Schools students will still have plenty to do this summer.

This week marks the kick-off of the district’s summer school programs, designed to help students in all grade levels.

Kelly Weeks, who works at the school district, said the summer school program can help seniors who still need to pass the Ohio Graduation Exams to elementary students who just need some extra enrichment.

“We’re just trying to expose our students to some meaningful activities throughout the summer,” she said. “We’re trying to help them with their academics, and you know, keep them caught up, especially for our students who need a little bit of extra help.”

More than 2,000 students are enrolled in this summer’s program, making it the largest the district has ever had and the largest free summer program in the state.