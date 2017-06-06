Youngstown students keep busy with summer-school program

More than 2,000 students are enrolled in this summer's program

By Published: Updated:
Although the regular school year has ended, hundreds of Youngstown City Schools students will still have plenty to do this summer.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Although the regular school year has ended, hundreds of Youngstown City Schools students will still have plenty to do this summer.

This week marks the kick-off of the district’s summer school programs, designed to help students in all grade levels.

Kelly Weeks, who works at the school district, said the summer school program can help seniors who still need to pass the Ohio Graduation Exams to elementary students who just need some extra enrichment.

“We’re just trying to expose our students to some meaningful activities throughout the summer,” she said. “We’re trying to help them with their academics, and you know, keep them caught up, especially for our students who need a little bit of extra help.”

More than 2,000 students are enrolled in this summer’s program, making it the largest the district has ever had and the largest free summer program in the state.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s