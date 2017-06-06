YSU releases the 2017 Women’s Soccer Schedule

The Penguins won 3 games a year ago.

2017 YSU Women’s Soccer Schedule
Aug. 18 – at Canisius, 7 pm
Aug. 21 – St. Bonaventure, 3 pm
Aug. 27 – Robert Morris, 3 pm
Sept. 1 – Fort Wayne, 7 pm
Sept. 3 – at Buffalo, 7 pm
Sept. 8 – at Eastern Michigan, 5 pm
Sept. 10 – at Western Michigan, 1 pm
Sept. 15 – at Wright State, 7 pm
Sept. 17 – Duquense, 3 pm
Sept. 23 – Northern Kentucky, 3 pm
Sept. 30 – at Oakland, 7 pm
Oct. 4 – at Cleveland State, 7 pm
Oct. 14 – UIC, 2 pm
Oct. 18 – Detroit, 7 pm
Oct. 21 – at Milwaukee, 8 pm
Oct. 27 – Green Bay, 7 pm

Head Coach: Fabio Boateng
2016 Record: 3-12-2

