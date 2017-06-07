Amanda Louise Danks Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Amanda Louise Danks was born an angel and now has her wings. Amanda, 33, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at her home.

She was born August 3, 1983, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Michael Jilg and Phyllis (Cordle) Jilg.

On May 29, 2010, Amanda married the love of her life, Colin Danks. They shared seven wonderful years and many happy memories together.

She was a graduate of Champion High School and continued her education at Evangel College in Springfield, Missouri.

Amanda was a sales associate with Payless Shoe Store for over 15 years.

She was a member of Victory Christian Center Warren Campus and loved the Lord.

Amanda was caring and loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed shopping, taking pictures, dancing and family vacations but most of all spending time with her daughter, Adrielle.

Amanda will be deeply missed by her husband, Colin Danks and their daughter, Adrielle Danks of Warren, Ohio; father, Michael Jilg of Champion, Ohio; mother, Phyllis (Cordle) Jilg of Warren, Ohio; three sisters, Stephanie (Dennis) Madorma of Cortland, Ohio, Heidi (Josh) Dingus of Champion, Ohio and Sarah (Derek Bodo) Jilg of Austintown, Ohio; maternal grandparents, Lacie (Patricia) Cordle of Newton Falls, Ohio; paternal grandfather, Donald Jilg of Champion, Ohio; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Susan and Paul Danks of Austintown, Ohio; Aunt Gayle (Gene) Noark of Champion, Ohio and several additional aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Jessie Jilg and also Grandma Bea Riebe.

Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 12, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Mikel Lagaras will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 12, 2017, at the funeral home prior to the service.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Victory Christian Center Children’s Ministry, 4257 Tod Avenue NW Warren, OH 44485, in Amanda’s memory.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, June 9 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.