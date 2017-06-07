American Red Cross stresses emergency preparedness during CPR Week

It only takes 4 to 6 minutes for brain death to happen if CPR isn't given right away

By Published: Updated:
The first week of June is CPR and AED Awareness Week. During this week, the Red Cross is reminding people that CPR is easy to learn and it does save lives.


AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of thousands of Americans suffer cardiac arrest each year in places other than a hospital.

That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging businesses to have their employees trained in CPR.

The first week of June is CPR and AED Awareness Week. During this week, the Red Cross is reminding people that CPR is easy to learn and it does save lives.

Employees at the Travel Center in Austintown got that training this week.

Stephen Jogella is the general manager there. He said it’s especially important this time of year when a lot more people will be in the water.

“Police and ambulance get here fairly quickly, but it’s important that we know what to do in a life or death situation,” he said.

The Red Cross said every second counts when someone is in cardiac arrest. It only takes 4 to 6 minutes for brain death to happen if CPR isn’t given right away.

Almost 90 percent of people whose heart suddenly stops will die because they don’t get CPR, according to the American Heart Association.

CPR Instructor Jay Rosenthal said CPR is a skill that can be used anywhere.

“It doesn’t stop when they leave the door. They can use it at home, in the community, so they become a very valuable asset to the community by being trained,” Rosenthal said.

If you want to learn how to give CPR or have a training session at your business, all you have to do is contact the Red Cross.

To find contact information for your local Red Cross office, go to www.redcross.org.

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s