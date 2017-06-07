Antuane D’Vaille Williams, Sr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, 1812 Oak Hill Avenue, for Mr. Antuane D’Vaille Williams, Sr., 58, of Youngstown, Ohio, who departed this life on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospital-Boardman.

Mr. Williams was born July 30, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Frederick and Betty Brown Williams.

After graduating from University Preparatory High School in Mineral Ridge, he attended Eastern Gateway Community College, specializing in medical billing and coding and Choffin Career and Technical Center, where he became a LPN.

Mr. Williams also enlisted into the U.S. Army, where he served as a clerk typist (71L) receiving an honorable discharge in 1979.

He enjoyed reading, working puzzles and researching eschatology, the study of endings. Mr. Williams was an avid Cleveland Brown’s fan and will be dearly missed by his family and all who loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved mother; six children, Sharnell Sims of Boardman, Antuane D. Williams II of Struthers, Jaris D. Williams of Washington D.C., Lyneise M. Williams of Nashville, Tennessee, McKenzie C. Williams of Akron and Dyshia Stone of Youngstown; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one goddaughter and a host of other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; one brother, Kevin D. Williams and two grandparents, Clarence and Cora Brown.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

Order Flowers Here