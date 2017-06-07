Apparent home invasion in Warren leaves 2 shot, 1 stabbed



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said an apparent home invasion left one person stabbed and two others shot Wednesday afternoon. All three were rushed to the hospital.

Two men with guns came to a home in the 100 block of Vermont Avenue NW around 4:30 p.m., according to police.

They said three people were inside the home at the time.

Police are still looking for one person they believe to be involved.

