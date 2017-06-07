Apparent home invasion in Warren leaves 2 shot, 1 stabbed

Two men with guns came to a home on Vermont Avenue in Warren Wednesday afternoon, according to police

By Published: Updated:
Apparent home invasion in Warren


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said an apparent home invasion left one person stabbed and two others shot Wednesday afternoon. All three were rushed to the hospital.

Two men with guns came to a home in the 100 block of Vermont Avenue NW around 4:30 p.m., according to police.

They said three people were inside the home at the time.

Police are still looking for one person they believe to be involved.

WKBN 27 First News has a reporter on the scene, working to bring you more information on this developing story. Check back here and watch First News at 5:30 and 6 for updates.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s