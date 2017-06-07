Autism education program in Youngstown expanding with help of donation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Potential Development is expanding after a big donation from the Youngstown Foundation.

For more than 64 years, Potential Development has offered preschool through high school education for kids with autism spectrum disorders. Soon, it will be expanding into the former Anthem building across from its high school.

Elementary and middle school classrooms will move to the new building, opening up space and a world of opportunity for preschoolers.

“This is an amazing opportunity for the children of the community, the services that this organization provides and the impact that it will have on the families. So, it was an honor for us to be involved in this project,” said Crissy Jenkins, program coordinator for the Youngstown Foundation.

Jan Strasfield, executive director of the Youngstown Foundation, said she couldn’t think of a better program to support.

“We’ve been partners with Potential Development since the very beginning, and the fact that they can expand their campus and serve so many more kids with autism is really thrilling,” she said.

The Youngstown Foundation presented the $500,000 check Wednesday in the form of a grant from the Foundation’s Hine Memorial Fund.

