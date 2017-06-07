Criminal complaint: Fight between women led to Sharon shooting

Related Coverage Police find man shot on porch in Sharon after suspected drive-by

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharpsville couple is charged with shooting a man in Sharon earlier this week.

Police believe a fight may have led to the shooting.

Norville Bolden, 27, is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. His wife, 24-year-old Erica Laux, is facing the same charges for shooting Dominique Cole on Tuesday.

Police said Bolden was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Erica Laux and fired multiple shots at a house on George Street, hitting Cole.

Cole was hit in the ankle and right knee.

Police said an investigation found that Laux had been involved in a fight with Cole’s girlfriend prior to the shooting. Cole told police that he broke up the fight and may have pushed Laux in the face during that time.

Cole said he then walked to a house in the 400 block of George Street and was standing on the front porch at the time of the shooting.

Laux admitted to driving the vehicle and said the passenger was her husband, Bolden. She said they stopped to talk to Cole when Bolden fired several shots at him.

Laux and Bolden are being held in the Mercer County Jail on $50,000 bond.