Criminal complaint: Fight between women led to Sharon shooting

Norville Bolden and his wife, Erica Laux, are facing charges related to the shooting

By Published: Updated:
Norville Bolden & Erica Laux

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharpsville couple is charged with shooting a man in Sharon earlier this week. 

Police believe a fight may have led to the shooting.

Norville Bolden, 27, is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. His wife, 24-year-old Erica Laux, is facing the same charges for shooting Dominique Cole on Tuesday.

Police said Bolden was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Erica Laux and fired multiple shots at a house on George Street, hitting Cole.

Cole was hit in the ankle and right knee.

Police said an investigation found that Laux had been involved in a fight with Cole’s girlfriend prior to the shooting. Cole told police that he broke up the fight and may have pushed Laux in the face during that time.

Cole said he then walked to a house in the 400 block of George Street and was standing on the front porch at the time of the shooting.

Laux admitted to driving the vehicle and said the passenger was her husband, Bolden. She said they stopped to talk to Cole when Bolden fired several shots at him.

Laux and Bolden are being held in the Mercer County Jail on $50,000 bond.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s