James A. Smith Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – James A. Smith, 84, of Spillway Rd., Lisbon, passed away suddenly Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Jim was born April 21, 1933 in Canton, Ohio, son of the late George and Dessie Walden Smith.

He worked as a self-employed truck driver prior to his retirement.

He was a faithful member of the Lake Mount Church of Christ and loved hunting and going to the Rogers Sale and various flea markets.

Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Ridgeway Smith; son, John (Tina) Smith; daughter, LaRae (Fritz Lindner) Exline; three stepdaughters, Joy (Mike) Briceland, Carol (Keith) Romigh and Jan Blasiman; sister, Bernadine Frailey; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2017 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine with Tim Postle officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

A private interment will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

