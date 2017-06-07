Looking to keep your kids busy this summer? Here are some options

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many kids across the Valley are now on summer break, and that means many parents are looking for ways to keep them busy.

Mill Creek Park and the Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County have a few free programs that will help your kids stay active this summer.

“A lot of kids, over the summer, they are not in classes. They are not working with their reading, and sometimes, that makes them slide backward,” said Cindy Beach, ‎assistant manager of Programming and Youth Services Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

Mary Ault said her grandchildren spend a lot of time at the library.

“There’s a lot of different summer programs for them there that they keep them busy with,” she said.

Ault said it helps them keep up with their reading through the summer.

The library has DVD’s, CDs and even audio books, but it also has a lot of programs planned for kids and families this summer.

“We have COSI coming. We have the Whiz Bang Science Show,” Beach said.

If you like animals, the library will also have ponies and a penguin in for different programs this summer.

“A lot of people don’t realize how much we have available for them at the library,” Beach said.

You can find information on obtaining a free library card on the library’s website.

If you’re looking for programs to get the kids outside, Mill Creek Park also has a lot scheduled during the summer.

“We have our Family Fun Fridays. Those are at Fellows Riverside Gardens, and that’s every Friday throughout the summer, and you can go in and explore the family garden. There’s a different theme each week,” said Jaime Yohman, marketing manager for the Mill Creek MetroParks.

The park’s newest attraction is now up and running.

“Our wet playground is now open at our Wick Recreation area. That is open seven days a week, from noon to 5 p.m., so on these hot summer days, please go out and enjoy our beautiful new wet playground,” Yohman said,

Mill Creek has a brand new event coming up this summer.

On Father’s Day, there will be an event featuring antique cars, old toys from the past and crafts. You can even churn your own ice cream.

Visit the library’s website for a calendar of scheduled events and information on special events.

Mill Creek MetroParks also has a calendar of events online.