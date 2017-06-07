Man arrested in New Castle after police bust home for guns, drugs

Officers searched a home on Morton Street in New Castle Wednesday morning

By Published: Updated:
Drug, gun bust in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police recovered multiple guns and drugs after a search warrant in New Castle that ended with one arrest.

Officers searched a home in the 800 block of Morton Street around 6:45 Wednesday morning.

Inside, they found a Taurus Slim 9mm handgun, an ATI Assault Rifle, and a Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm handgun — which was reported stolen out of Coraopolis in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

Along with the guns, police found heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl patches, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, digital scales, and cash.

Marc Taylor, 39 — who lives in the home — was arrested and charged with felons not to possess firearms, receiving stolen property, two counts of drug possession with the intent to deliver, and four counts of drug possession.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s