Newton Falls high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – Jackson-Milton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – at Mineral Ridge, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – Rootstown, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – at Newbury, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – at Champion, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – at LaBrae, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – Girard, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – Campbell Memorial, 7 p.m.

Newton Falls High School athletics

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Black and Orange

School address: 907 Milton Blvd, Newton Falls, OH 44444

Stadium location: 907 Milton Blvd, Newton Falls, OH 44444

