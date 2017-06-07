Noralee M. Bower Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Noralee M. Bower, age 76, died Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Health Center.

She was born on August 21, 1940 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Howard and Mildred Difford Cleal.

She greatly enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and friends.

She is survived by daughter, Brenda Bower of Ravenna; two brothers, Timothy Cleal of Cortland and Gordon Cleal of Austintown; as well as grandchildren, Tod Smith of Madison, Ohio, Brian Smith of Leesville, South Carolina and Jennifer Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank V. Bower and brothers, William Cleal, Cortland, Richard Cleal, Cortland and infant brother,Thomas Cleal.

Graveside services will be held at Monday, June 12, 2017 at Kerr Cemetery, Weathersfield Township at 1:30 p.m. The Rev. Denise Gunderson of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Cortland will officiate.

Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland and Son Funeral and Cremation Services Co, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, 330-393-9621. Please visit www.McFarlandCares.com to send condolences.

