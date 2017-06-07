Corrections officer charged with stealing from Boardman Walmart

Juliana Stefek, 42, was arrested on a theft warrant out of Boardman on Tuesday

By Published: Updated:
Juliana Stefek, charged with theft in Boardman.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A corrections officer at the Ohio State Penitentiary is on paid administrative leave after she was arrested on a shoplifting charge in Boardman.

Juliana Stefek, 42, was arrested on a theft warrant on Tuesday. The charges stem from an incident last month at the Walmart on Doral Drive.

According to a police report, a Walmart loss prevention employee spotted a woman who bagged several items without paying for them at a self-checkout register. The employee said the woman paid for $24 worth of merchandise but bagged $71 worth.

The employee got the license plate number of the suspect’s car, which was registered to Stefek, according to a police report. Police said she was then identified by the employee in a photo lineup.

Images captured on surveillance video showed Stefek wearing what appears to be a guard’s uniform at the time.

A spokesperson at the Ohio State Penitentiary said Stefek has worked as a corrections officer there since June of 2015 and is on paid administrative leave, pending their investigation.

Boardman Walmart surveillance images

Boardman Walmart surveillance images

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s