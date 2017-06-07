Corrections officer charged with stealing from Boardman Walmart

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A corrections officer at the Ohio State Penitentiary is on paid administrative leave after she was arrested on a shoplifting charge in Boardman.

Juliana Stefek, 42, was arrested on a theft warrant on Tuesday. The charges stem from an incident last month at the Walmart on Doral Drive.

According to a police report, a Walmart loss prevention employee spotted a woman who bagged several items without paying for them at a self-checkout register. The employee said the woman paid for $24 worth of merchandise but bagged $71 worth.

The employee got the license plate number of the suspect’s car, which was registered to Stefek, according to a police report. Police said she was then identified by the employee in a photo lineup.

Images captured on surveillance video showed Stefek wearing what appears to be a guard’s uniform at the time.

A spokesperson at the Ohio State Penitentiary said Stefek has worked as a corrections officer there since June of 2015 and is on paid administrative leave, pending their investigation.