Police investigating assault complaint against Rex Ryan

No arrests have been made and no charges are presently outstanding

Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, left, visits with his father Buddy Ryan before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nashville police are investigating a misdemeanor assault complaint made by a man who says former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets coach Rex Ryan grabbed him by the neck.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said that Matthew Havel, a 30-year-old from Pueblo, Colorado, made the complaint Sunday night.

Havel told police that he saw the Ryan brothers – Rex and former NFL defensive coordinator Rob Ryan – at the Margaritaville restaurant in downtown Nashville near Bridgestone Arena. Aaron said Havel indicated he went up to the Ryans’ table and was there for over an hour before Rex Ryan “reached across and grabbed at his neck.”

Havel told police the incident was unprovoked.

Aaron said no arrests have been made and no charges are presently outstanding.

