Police: Malnourished dog found in empty house in Masury

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Masury man is charged with animal cruelty after a property owner reported finding a malnourished dog alone in an abandoned house.

Timothy Allen, Jr. appeared in court Tuesday, pleading not guilty to a prohibition to companion animals charge.

The landlord of a home on Syme Street reported finding a dog in poor condition on April 28. He told police that the dog was in a kennel that was full of feces and had no food or water.

He said there were no utilities in the house and he didn’t know when the owner was last there, according to a police report.

The dog, which appeared to be skinny, was taken by the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

Brookfield Police investigated the incident and filed charges this week.

Allen is out on $1,500 bond, and he’s scheduled to appear in court again on Friday, according to court records.

