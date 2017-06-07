Police: Malnourished dog found in empty house in Masury

Timothy Allen, Jr. is facing a prohibition to companion animals charge

By Published:
Tim Allen

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Masury man is charged with animal cruelty after a property owner reported finding a malnourished dog alone in an abandoned house.

Timothy Allen, Jr. appeared in court Tuesday, pleading not guilty to a prohibition to companion animals charge.

The landlord of a home on Syme Street reported finding a dog in poor condition on April 28. He told police that the dog was in a kennel that was full of feces and had no food or water.

He said there were no utilities in the house and he didn’t know when the owner was last there, according to a police report.

The dog, which appeared to be skinny, was taken by the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

Brookfield Police investigated the incident and filed charges this week.

Allen is out on $1,500 bond, and he’s scheduled to appear in court again on Friday, according to court records.

Dog seized in Masury

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s