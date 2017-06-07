Rebecca “Becky” (Martino) Fair Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Rebecca “Becky” Fair, 85, of Sharon, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at Orange Village Care Center in Masury, Ohio.

Becky was born January 26, 1932 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Ralph and Catherine (Sarcinella) Martino.

She was a 1949 graduate of Farrell High School and had previously worked for Grants in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, as well as the Sharon News Agency. However, she retired as an office clerk from Hertz Rental Car in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sharon, where she had been a member of the choir.

In her spare time, she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and was an avid walker. Becky always enjoyed her time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews and their children.

She is survived by her brothers, Dan (Gwen) Martino of Brookfield, Ohio and John (Jean) Martino of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Christine Sanitati, Jennie Hinkle, Angie Lawler and Lucy Martino and her brothers, Francis “Frank”, Ralph and Jerry Martino.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located on the historic village green at 379 State Route 7 SE in Brookfield, Ohio 44403, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Becky will be laid to rest in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Her family requests any memorial contributions be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 263 E. State St., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.



