Rockies pound Indians 11-3

DENNIS GEORGATOS Associated Press Published:
Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

DENVER (AP) – Rookie pitcher Antonio Senzatela hit a three-run double and Mark Reynolds homered twice to drive in five runs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Indians 11-3 Tuesday night.

Carlos Gonzalez also hit a home run for the Rockies, who can sweep the two-game interleague set on Wednesday.

Bouncing back from a loss in his previous outing, Senzatela (8-2) allowed three runs in 6 1-3 innings. He struck out four and walked one in continuing to lead major league rookie pitchers in wins this season while also opening the scoring for Colorado.

However, the win did not come without some cost. Left fielder Gerardo Parra left the game after making the last out of the third inning when he pulled up during an attempted steal of second base with a right quad strain. He was replaced by Ian Desmond.

