Schoop, Trumbo give Orioles 6-5 comeback win over Pirates

BALTIMORE (AP) – Jonathan Schoop tied it in the ninth inning with his second home run of the game and Mark Trumbo singled home a run in the 10th to rally the Baltimore Orioles past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Baltimore trailed 4-1 after six innings and 5-3 in the ninth before coming back. Schoop’s two-run drive off closer Tony Watson knotted it at 5, setting the stage for Trumbo’s big hit.

Adam Jones singled with one out in the 10th against Wade LeBlanc (3-1) and took second when Manny Machado hit a fly ball to the warning track in left. Trumbo then lined a single to center, and Jones easily beat Andrew McCutchen’s throw to the plate.

Brad Brach (1-1) worked the 10th for the Orioles, who improved to 8-1 in extra innings.

