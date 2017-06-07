Shirley M. (Hart) Brown Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Services will be held Friday evening, June 9 at 5:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Shirley M. Brown, 80, who passed away Wednesday, June 7 at the Hospice House.

Shirley was born on April 10, 1937, in Cumberland, Maryland, a daughter of Arvel and Thelma Portmess Hart.

She came to this area in 1955 and worked at Kmart as a checkout supervisor for 27 years retiring in 1999.

Shirley married Charles C. Poling, Jr. on May 7, 1956 and he died December 5, 1990. She remarried on October 20, 1992, to Alex Brown. He preceded her in death on March 17, 2014.

She loved gambling, lunches with her friends and spending time with her family.

Shirley leaves a son, Gregory Poling in Texas; four grandchildren, Tracy Grantz, Kristina Billiot, Pastor Gregory J. (Natasha) Grantz and Jason Mobley; 12 great-grandchildren, Britnee, David, Nicholas, Morgan, Krislyn, Alexa, Brandon, Chase, Kaitlyn, Carter, Cameron and Harper; two brothers, James (Wilma) Hart of Struthers and Orvel (Mary) Hart of Cumberland, Maryland; one sister, Betty (James) Mauk of Hanover, Pennsylvania; stepdaughters, Mary Louise Neuberger, Neva McDowell and Heather (Dave) Stoner; two lifelong friends, Marylou and Dorothy and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands and her son, David Poling.

Friends may call this Friday, June 9 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers prior to the service.

