Sister Judy Shoff Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Sister Judy Shoff, OSU, died Wednesday morning, June 7, 2017, at the age of 75.

Sister Judy was born in Sagamore, Pennsylvania, April 13, 1942, the daughter of Leroy and Dorothy Cuddy.

She was educated in Shannock Schools and graduated from Beaver Valley General Hospital School of Nursing in New Brighton, Pennsylvania in 1965.

While living in Florida in the 1980’s, Sister Judy became Catholic. Prior to becoming Catholic, she married and raised a family.

When she relocated to Ohio, she made contact with the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown, entering the Ursuline Community October 21, 1992. She professed Final Vows on August 6, 2000.

In her years of ministry as an Ursuline Sister, Sister Judy worked at Warren General Hospital and at Liberty Health Care Center. Beginning in 2000, Sister Judy served as a member of the Pastoral Care Department of St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, until her retirement in 2015.

She was a Board-Certified Catholic Chaplain who trained in Clinical Pastoral Education in both Pittsburgh and the Cleveland VA Hospital. She studied theology at Carlow University in Pittsburgh; Walsh University in Canton and Ursuline College in Cleveland.

She is survived by her Ursuline Sisters in community; a son, David; a daughter, Debbie (Sergey) Chopine; three grandchildren, Steven, Brianna and Kristina, all of Salem, Oregon and a sister, Linda (Herb) Rose.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert.

Family and friends may call Saturday, June 10, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel, 4250 Shields Rd., in Canfield, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon.

Interment will take place at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 12, at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Sister Judy’s family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, June 9 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.