Storm Team 27: A stray shower possible today

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Today will be a cool day with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will climb to the upper 60s this afternoon. The chance for a stray shower or sprinkle will stay in the forecast through the day. Temperatures will trend warmer for the second half of the week with highs making it into the 70s Thursday and Friday. The risk for an isolated shower will stay in the forecast through the end of the week.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for isolated showers (30%)

High: 66

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 48

Thursday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 71

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated late day showers afternoon. (20% PM)

High: 75 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Chance for isolated showers (30%)

High: 79 Low: 56

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 87 Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny

High: 86 Low: 65

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 84 Low: 67

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.