Storm Team 27: Cooler with isolated showers

For tonight we are going to dip back down into the upper 40s. I spoke with mother nature and she apologizes for the cooler temperatures and will make it up to us with highs near 90 next week. Before we get to next week there is a isolated chance for a shower Thursday. The next chance for rain will be Friday night into Saturday morning.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 48

Thursday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 71

Thursday night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 50

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated late day showers. (20% PM)

High: 75

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for isolated showers early. (30% AM)

High: 82 Low: 58

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 61

Monday: Sunny.

High: 89 Low: 63

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny

High: 88 Low: 66

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%)

High: 86 Low: 68

