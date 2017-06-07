Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy, light rain

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Today will be a cool day with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will climb to the upper 60s this afternoon. The chance for a stray shower or sprinkle will stay in the forecast through the day. Temperatures will trend warmer for the second half of the week with highs making it into the 70s Thursday and Friday. The risk for an isolated shower will stay in the forecast through the end of the week.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for isolated showers (30%)
High: 66

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 48

Thursday: Partly sunny.  Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 71

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated late day showers afternoon.  (20% PM)
High: 75    Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Chance for isolated showers (30%)
High: 79     Low: 56

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High: 85     Low: 60

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High: 87     Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny
High: 86     Low: 65

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers (30%)
High: 84     Low: 67

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s