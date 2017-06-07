Trumbull County implements new emergency program for those with special needs

The program will provide information on people who require special attention in emergency situations

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Commissioners and Trumbull County 9-1-1 have begun a new special needs registry program.

The program will assist first responders by providing information on people who require special attention in emergency situations. It encompasses those with autism, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and post-traumatic stress syndrome as well as those with other disabilities.

Once a person registers as special needs, the information will be imputed into the 9-1-1 Computer Automated Data Base.

To register, go to Trumbull County 911’s website. Forms and information will be located under the “Special Needs” link.

People can also get forms at the Trumbull County Commissioner’s Office and at all of the county’s libraries.

 

