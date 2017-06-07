Wanted Ohio man accused of luring teens into prostitution

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio man accused of trafficking two teens for sex is now wanted by the state’s human trafficking task force.

Micaiah Price, 26, was indicted in May on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution, commercial sexual exploitation of a minor, and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Price is accused of advertising two teenage girls for sex on Backpage.com and then trafficking the girls at a number of central Ohio hotels between October 22, 2016 and December 6, 2016.

“Sex-for-sale ads were created and posted on Backpage.com and the two defendants employed the victims as prostitutes out of approximately a half dozen different hotels in central Ohio in order to personally benefit financially,” said Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

Both victims, ages 15 and 17, were rescued by the task force.

“We believe that this defendant is purposely dodging authorities in order to evade arrest and avoid facing these very serious charges,” said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. “Our main concern is that other children could be victimized by this suspected human trafficker until he is in custody. We urge anyone with information on Micaiah Price’s whereabouts to immediately contact law enforcement.”

The Attorney General’s Office is not sure whether Price is still in central Ohio or if he has fled to another part of the state or country.

Police ask anyone with information to call their local law enforcement agency or the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force via the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545 or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-3333.

