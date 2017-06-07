Warrant issued for Cortland man, accused of leaving dog alone

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Cortland man, accused of leaving a dog in a home with no food or water.

The dog was removed from the home on Friday afternoon after multiple neighbors expressed their concerns for the dog. They said the homeowner, Daniel Swain, hadn’t been home at all.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies spoke with a man who said he was contacted by Swain to watch the dog due to him going out of state. He said he didn’t believe Swain had left the state and said he had been trying to go over but has other obligations.

A family member told investigators that Swain also left his kids with her and didn’t say where he was going.

Police said the home where the dog was found had no electric, no water and had been unoccupied for almost a week. Investigators added that there was no air-conditioning, and the windows were shut.

A strong smell of ammonia, feces, urine and rotten food was coming from the home, according to a police report.

The health department was contacted regarding the condition of the home.

Swain is charged with animal cruelty, according to court records.

