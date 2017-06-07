Warren Police: Suspect ran over woman reported missing from Zanesville

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A who had been reported missing by her mother last month was hit by a car in Warren on Wednesday.

Elaine Shumate’s mother, Tonya Alexander, reported Shumate missing when she hadn’t heard from her daughter in four days. She said Shumate was in the Warren area for treatment for a heroin addiction and she had made statements that made her believe she may have been in danger.

On Wednesday evening, Shumate was found on the ground, holding her leg and yelling in pain, near an apartment complex on Parkman Road. Police said Bianca Nasidka had purposefully backed into her, hitting a fire hydrant in the process.

A woman who called 911 said Nasidka had a baby on her lap at the time.

911 call: Missing woman hit by car in Warren

According to a police report, a witness said Shumate tried to grab an item from the car after an argument with Nasidka. Nasidka then ran her over, dragging her for several feet until she hit the back of a fire hydrant.

Nasidka then tried to drive away, but the car was too badly damaged, the witness said.

Shumate was treated for a possible broken leg. The baby, who was eight months old, was checked out at the scene.

Police were unable to get a statement from Shumate because she was in so much pain.

Police said she did say she was in town with Nasidka because she was trying to escape an unhealthy relationship from her home in Zanesville.

Nasidka told investigators that Shumate tried to steal some of her things, leading to the fight. She said she did put the car in reverse but thought Shumate would move, according to a police report.

She was arrested and charged with felonious assault and endangering children and taken to Trumbull County Jail.